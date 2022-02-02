Central US braces for sudden shift from mild weather to major winter storm

NextShark

A former officer from the Palisades Park Police Department in New Jersey settled a lawsuit for $120,000 last month against his former supervisor, who allegedly bullied him and assaulted him with chopsticks. In the lawsuit, filed in July 2021, officer Samuel Kim alleged that he was bullied and harassed by his then superior, Lt. Shawn Lee, ever since he started working for the Palisades Park Police Department, according to the Bergen Record. Kim alleged that Lee “had him run personal errands,” such as picking up his coffee and bringing his daughter to school, while he was on duty.