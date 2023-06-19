Central US to see severe thunderstorms as Southwest expects more heat: Updates

Another front will create severe thunderstorms and showers over Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the far western Florida Panhandle on Monday after parts of the U.S. were drenched with storms over the weekend.

The excessive rain will move to the Southeast, southern Mid-Atlantic, and Southern Appalachians from Monday into Tuesday morning. There is a chance of flash flooding in those regions, most likely in urban areas, roads, and small streams, the National Weather Service warned.

Midweek predictions show a chance of precipitation on the East coast, ranging up to Maine, as well as the Northwest. Scattered showers will likely hit the Northwest into the Northern Rockies.

High temperatures in parts of Southwest, Gulf Coast

The Southwest, particularly Arizona, and New Mexico, is expected to see more heat and critical fire conditions. The Weather Prediction service reports that the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic may encounter the smoke effects from the Canadian Wildfires.

The Gulf Coast can expect temperatures in the high 100s this week, which may tie or break existing records.

The National Weather Service has instituted heat warnings in the Southern Plains and states on the Western and Central Gulf Coast.

US weather watches and warnings

The National Hurricane Center is watching tropical wave #AL92 as it moves over the eastern Atlantic. A tropical wave is an inverted trough, or long area of low pressure that can lead to a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service. They predict a tropical depression may form over the next couple of days, moving toward the mid-Atlantic.

Eastern California and parts of Nevada are under a wind advisory. The warnings last through Monday with expected gusts up to 55 mph and 65 mph in the Spring Mountains.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monday weather: Thunderstoms in Southeast, big heat wave in Southwest