This Central Valley airport is ‘least reliable’ in the nation, new study says. Here’s why

Stockton Metropolitan Airport is the “least reliable” airport in the United States, according to a study by Jettly.

The private jet charter service used flight data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to examine the total number of delays, cancellations and diversions for more than 390 airports across the country.

Jettly calculated the percentage of flights that experienced issues compared to all flights that arrived at and departed from each airport between January and August, according to a news release.

Airports with fewer than 500 arrivals and departures were excluded from the final ranking to “ensure a fairer comparison with busier airports,” the study said.

Where is Stockton airport? Which airlines fly there?

Stockton Metropolitan Airport borders French Camp, at the southernmost part of Stockton. It is a roughly 30-minute drive from Modesto and around a 15-minute drive from the center of Stockton, according to Google Maps.

Allegiant Air offers direct flights from Stockton to Las Vegas or Phoenix.

San Joaquin County hopes to one day expand its airport services and forge a partnership with the Modesto City-County Airport.

Study: Central Valley airport sees flight delays, cancellations?

Stockton Metropolitan Airport was named the least reliable in the country because 44.6% of flights that arrived or departed from the airport between January and August experienced issues, Jettly said in the release.

Out of 710 total flight operations, 317 were delayed, canceled or diverted, according to Jettly.

Of 355 arrivals, 144 were delayed and two were canceled over the five-month period, the release said.

Of 355 departures, 169 flights were delayed and two were canceled, Jettly said.

