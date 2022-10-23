Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 18th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 2.6% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that Central Valley Community Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.9%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 21% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Central Valley Community Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Central Valley Community Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

