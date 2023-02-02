Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 24th of February. This means the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp's stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Central Valley Community Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 21%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 18.2%. The future payout ratio could be 19% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Central Valley Community Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Central Valley Community Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Central Valley Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

