Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) dividend will be increasing to US$0.12 on 19th of November. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Central Valley Community Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 26%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Central Valley Community Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

