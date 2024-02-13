This Central Valley county is among most dangerous spots for cyclists in the US. This is why

Modesto bicyclist Robin Aye was struck by a truck towing a trailer near Ripon last year, resulting in 17 broken bones.

She’s not the only bicyclist struck on San Joaquin County roadways in recent years.

In fact, San Joaquin County is one of the most dangerous counties in the United States for cyclists, according to a study conducted by personal injury law firm Bader Scott in Georgia.

Bader Scott analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, focusing on cyclist deaths per 100,000 people in each of the top 200 most populous counties in the country from 2017 to 2021.

Of the top 20 counties for cyclist deaths, two were in California.

Here’s where San Joaquin County landed on the list.

San Joaquin County not safe for bicyclists, study shows

San Joaquin County ranked No. 8 in the list of the top 20 most dangerous counties in the United States for bike riders.

There were 37 cyclist deaths in the county between 2017 and 2021, according to Bader Scott.

With an overall county population of around 779,227, that’s 4.75 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the law firm.

These were all of the U.S. counties in the top 10:

Pasco County, Florida: 40 cyclist deaths over the four-year period; 7.12 deaths per 100,000 people Sarasota County, Florida: 24 deaths; 5.53 per 100,000 Manatee County, Florida: 21 deaths; 5.25 per 100,000 East Baton Rouge County, Florida: 23 deaths; 5.04 per 100,000 Pinellas County, Florida: 48 deaths; five per 100,000 Orleans County, Louisiana: 19 deaths; 4.95 per 100,000 Volusia County, Florida: 27 deaths; 4.88 per 100,000 San Joaquin County: 37 deaths; Marion County, Florida: 17 deaths; 4.52 per 100,000 Hillsborough, Florida: 66 deaths; 4.52 per 100,00

Stanislaus County also dangerous for cyclists

Stanislaus County also made the top 20 list, coming in at No. 15.

Between 2017 and 2021, 20 cyclists died on county roads. With a population of around 552,880, that’s 3.62 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the law firm.

