Central York High School students open a business, learn about being entrepreneurs

Students at Central York High School have started a small business with the help of a local craft merchant. The Central Design Club has opened a retail space at The York Merchant, a location inside the New York Wire Building. According to a news release, "the spot serves as a hub for students to present and sell their exclusive short-run T-shirt designs."

"We are thrilled to open our retail space and share the incredible talent of our students with the community. This endeavor is not just about selling T-shirts; it's about providing a platform for budding artists to express themselves and learn the ropes of running a creative business. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to York Merchant for their generous support, enabling us to turn our vision into reality,” Jim Howard, Central York Art Teacher and Central Design Club Adviser, said in a statement.

New York Wire Works at 441 East market Street in York.

Students not only use their art skills towards T-shirt designs, but also actively participate in the production process from screen-printing to adding hangtags and price tags, taking pride in every aspect of their creations. They are also responsible for managing inventory and maintaining the club's financial records, which gives them real-world experience in entrepreneurship.

More business news: What are York County's most ginormous warehouses? Here are the top 10 - with more coming

More at New York Wire Works: Wired Chef: Mother & daughter bringing café concept to the New York Wire Works building

The Central Design Club

The purpose of the Design Club is to promote and encourage interest in the field of graphic and media design. Students gain resume and portfolio building industry knowledge and experience through problem and project-based work, according to the release.

The Central Design Club has opened a retail space at The York Merchant, a location inside of the New York Wire Building.

The York Merchant on Market occupies a portion of the New York Wire Works building. The Central Design Club space is located at 441 E. Market St. and it is open from 11 a.m. -5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Central York High School PA students open a business