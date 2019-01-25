Is Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme (EPA:CAFO) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme (EPA:CAFO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme:

0.073 = €6.5m ÷ (€336m – €179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Does Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme’s ROCE is fairly close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 7.8%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme delivered an ROCE of 7.3%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

ENXTPA:CAFO Last Perf January 25th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme has total liabilities of €179m and total assets of €336m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 53% of its total assets. Centrale d’Achat Française pour l’Outre-Mer Société Anonyme has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.