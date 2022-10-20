Centralia Man Accused of Multiple Domestic Violence Offenses in 2021 Arrested Thursday on Outstanding Warrants

Oct. 20—A Centralia man accused of dragging a woman by her hair into a residence in June 2021 and grabbing a different woman by the throat two months later has been arrested.

Telor L. Maclin, 29, was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Jail records indicate Maclin was arrested by the Centralia Police Department for several Centralia Municipal Court cases, one Lewis County District Court case and two felony cases.

The first felony case stems from an incident that occurred in Centralia on June 26, 2021, and was previously covered in The Chronicle due to four officers with the Centralia Police Department allegedly failing to provide a timely response to the 911 call.

An internal investigation into the incident resulted in the Centralia Police Department firing the four officers involved.

Maclin allegedly dragged the victim by her hair into a residence in violation of a domestic violence protection order, prompting a neighbor to call 911 at 11:51 a.m.

Shortly after officers responded around 1:35 p.m., a neighbor reported seeing a suspect "believed to be Maclin" jump out of the window. Officers were unable to find Maclin the day of the incident, but another officer was able to contact him "on a later date," according to court documents.

When questioned about the incident, Maclin allegedly agreed to being in the victim's residence the day of the incident "but denied assaulting her."

By the time the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office filed charges — one count each of first-degree burglary and violation of a court order — in April 2022, Maclin was wanted on a $250,000 warrant for unrelated domestic violence charges.

Those charges — second-degree assault by strangulation, first-degree theft and harassment threat to kill, all with domestic violence conditions — stem from an incident that occurred in Chehalis on Aug. 1, 2021. During that incident, Maclin is accused of grabbing a woman by the throat, telling her "that he could kill her" and "choking her until she passed out."

The victim reportedly "pretended she needed to use the restroom" in order to flee the residence.

Maclin's whereabouts were unknown at the time charges stemming from this incident were filed in Lewis County Superior Court later that month, prompting a judge to issue an arrest warrant on Aug. 16, 2021, according to court documents.

Another judge issued a second warrant, this one for $50,000, on April 4, 2022.

During Maclin's preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday, Judge James Lawler reduced the $250,000 bail set by the first warrant to $100,000 and maintained the $50,000 bail set by the second warrant, for a total of $150,000 bail Maclin would need to post to be released on his felony cases.

Maclin would also need to pay the bail amounts set in his Lewis County District Court and Centralia Municipal Court cases in order to be released.