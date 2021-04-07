Centralia man booked for alleged multiple assaults on woman

Apr. 7—n assault in a vehicle at about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Brandon Jones, 26, of Centralia, was booked into the Grant County Jail for alleged unlawful imprisonment, assault, felony threats, malicious mischief and a Department of Corrections warrant for an underlying charge of possession of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit activities.

Earlier Sunday, Jones went into a Moses Lake motel with a woman and he beat her, according to police. Two unidentified men intervened and beat up Jones, leaving bruises on his face.

Later, as the victim was trying to escape Jones's car, he pulled her back in and assaulted her. At this time, witnesses reported the incident to the police.

Police are unsure if the victim initially got into the car by choice, said Moses Lake Police Capt. Mike Williams.

On the way to the Grant County Jail, Jones allegedly threatened to kill the officer in the front seat and then defecated in the back of the patrol car.