Centralia Man Charged After Sending Video of Himself Holding a Ball Grenade to Police Sergeant

Mar. 3—A Centralia man is facing a felony charge after he reportedly sent videos of himself holding a rubber ball grenade to a Centralia Police Department sergeant in October.

In the video, Ruben Arceo-Garcia, 52, reportedly "talk(ed) about defending himself against people who are going to murder him" and then stated "he is going to blow them up with the Stinger ball grenade he is holding in his hand," according to court documents.

Ball grenades are explosive devices that eject rubber balls into a radius surrounding the device.

Due to his SWAT training, the sergeant who received the video "knew Stinger ball grenades are a less-lethal device that can cause injury if misused," according to court documents.

A Washington State Patrol bomb disposal commander advised that civilians are not allowed to possess ball grenades without an explosives license from the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Arceo-Garcia did not have a record on file with L&I for an explosives license, according to court documents.

Prior to receiving the video on Oct. 21, the sergeant and another Centralia police officer had been in contact with Arceo-Garcia over Arceo-Garcia's concerns that "his ex-wife was planning to kill him," according to court documents. Arceo-Garcia reportedly "began to ramble off people's names and stated they were working with his ex-wife to have him killed" and claimed his phone had been hacked.

Both the sergeant and the officer expressed concerns that Arceo-Garcia "was either using drugs or having a mental health episode." The officer noted "he has known Mr. Arceo-Garcia for a long time and had never seen him act like this."

On Oct. 21, Arceo-Garcia sent multiple text messages to the sergeant, including photos and videos.

On Oct. 29, officers went to Arceo-Garcia's residence and asked if Arceo-Garcia still had the ball grenade from the video. Arceo-Garcia indicated he did still have it and handed it to the officers from the center console of his vehicle. The sergeant "noted the grenade appeared to be fully functional."

Arceo-Garcia was advised he was not allowed to possess the grenade without a license from the state and Arceo-Garcia reportedly "indicated he understood and that he knew he probably should not have it."

Arceo-Garcia has since been charged with possession of explosives without a license, a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was summoned to a March 2 preliminary appearance hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, which he was present for.

"This is kind of a curious case," said Deputy Prosecutor Joe Bassetti at Arceo-Garcia's hearing, clarifying that while he had significant community safety concerns given the allegations, he acknowledged that the Centralia Police Department chose to release Arceo-Garcia at the time of the incident and that Arceo-Garcia willingly appeared in court for his hearing.

Bassetti ultimately asked Judge James Lawler to allow Bassetti to remain out of custody with a $20,000 unsecured bail.

Defense attorney asked Lawler to release Arceo-Garcia on his own personal recognizance given his lack of criminal history and his cooperation with the case.

"He's aware of the severity of this case," she added.

Lawler opted to set bail at $5,000 unsecured.

Arceo-Garcia's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 10.