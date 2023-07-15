Centralia medics save man’s life, woman dies after they overdose in car

A man and woman overdosed in a car in Centralia Friday morning.

The Centralia Police Department said they got a report of two dead people in a car around 10:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Police said medics got there before them and saw that the 46-year-old man was still alive and started life-saving measures. He was then taken to the hospital and is now getting medical care. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police said fentanyl is the suspected cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call Detective Sergeant Clary at 360-330-7680.