Centralia Officer Released From Hospital After Being Stabbed and Seriously Injured Friday

Feb. 19—The Centralia Police Department officer who was stabbed and seriously wounded Friday during the attempted arrest of a child rape suspect in Chehalis was released from Providence Centralia Hospital Saturday morning.

Flanked by lines of medical staff, law enforcement and other emergency responders, officer Stephen Summers walked out of the west entrance of the hospital to heavy applause.

He was reunited in the parking lot with K9 Samson, who showed visible excitement and leaped on him as fellow K9 officer Tracy Murphy stood by. Summers, who has been with the department as an officer for more than five years, was paired with the dog in 2019.

Summers was among officers responding after the attempted arrest of a 32-year-old child rape suspect by Pierce County detectives in the 400 block of Northeast Adams Avenue in Chehalis on Friday just after 10 a.m.

The suspect appeared to reach for a weapon and one of the Pierce County detectives discharged their firearm, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident.

The suspect then fled on foot.

"Area law enforcement agencies began to respond and a K9 track ensued," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "The K9 located the suspect in the 100 block of SW Alfred St. in Chehalis at about 12:15 p.m. While making contact with the suspect, a Centralia police officer was stabbed in the head and back area. Officers from the Centralia Police Department then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. The suspect was declared deceased on scene despite lifesaving efforts."

Summers, who was identified as the injured officer Friday night, was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital for surgery, according to the sheriff's office.

Photographs from the scene captured by The Chronicle showed Summers bloodied as emergency responders tended to his wounds, which were visible on his head and back. He wore a bandage around his head as he left the hospital on Saturday morning.

Summers was recognized by the community in The Chronicle's "20 Under 40" special section acknowledging exceptional young professionals in Lewis County in 2020. He was asked about a defining moment in his career.

"The most defining moment in my career so far was PSD Samson's first apprehension," he said. "After the track, I came to appreciate all the hard work and time that PSD Samson and I have put in to become successful. I came to realize that becoming a K9 Handler was the right choice for me and my career."

While Lewis County Sheriff's Office is the primary investigating agency for the independent investigation, the Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Mason County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286.

The name of the deceased suspect has not been released.

Look for additional details in Tuesday's edition of The Chronicle and at chronline.com.