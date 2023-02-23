Centralia police arrest man in connection with fatal stabbing Wednesday

Centralia Police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesdy in connection with the stabbing of a person who later died.

Officers responded to a report of a conscious man with stab wounds at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 300 block of East Locust Street, according to a news release. When they arrived, the man reportedly appeared unconscious and had stopped breathing.

The responding officers began to render medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. The news release says an ambulance transported the man to Providence Centralia Hospital where he was later declared dead.

Centralia police detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. According to the news release, detectives processed the scene where the man was found with help from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified the 25-year-old suspect, but The Olympian does not name people accused of crimes until they appear in court.

The man who died has not yet been publicly identified. The release says the Lewis County Coroner’s Office will release his name after an autopsy and next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with possible information about the incident can call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.