Centralia police arrest Olympia man accused of December ATM bombing, theft

Centralia detectives have arrested an Olympia man accused of bombing and stealing from a First Security Bank ATM last month.

Ryan Thomas Moulder, 39, is one of two people police believe used an unknown improvised explosive device at the ATM on Tower Avenue in Centralia Dec. 19, according to a Tuesday press release. The second person has yet to be identified.

Moulder has been charged with first-degree theft exceeding $5,000, possessing an explosive device, and first-degree malicious mischief damage exceeding $5,000, according to court records.

The explosion occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Dec. 19. Moulder and another person are accused of fleeing the area in a vehicle with the contents of the ATM.

Law enforcement arrested Moulder at his rural Olympia home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with a warrant out of Lewis County Superior Court.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Thurston County Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted Centralia Police Department detectives in the arrest, per the news release.

Centralia Police continue to investigate the explosion in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad, according to the release.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Centralia police said no other information will be released at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the second suspect to contact the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.