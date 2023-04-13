Centralia police catch two suspects in string of burglaries in Puget Sound region

Bail has been set at $750,000 each for two suspects believed to be connected to approximately 10 burglaries in the Puget Sound region, including four in southwest Thurston County.

The two suspects were arrested in Centralia early Saturday morning, and so far are facing charges only in four Lewis County cases.

The first of the four burglaries occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on March 30 at a store in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue in Centralia. In that burglary, the suspects opened an ATM “apparently via sawzall,” stole $9,000 in cash and fled in a white Lexus with concealed license plates, according to court documents.

The second burglary, in which $1,600 was stolen from a register, occurred at a business in the 520 block of North Tower Avenue and was reported at approximately 7 a.m. April 4. The front door had been pried open with a crowbar that left blue marks on the door, leading detectives to suspect the crowbar itself was blue. Surveillance video of the area showed a white Lexus and a silver Honda Accord outside the store during the burglary, according to court documents.

At about 3 a.m. the next morning, April 5, a burglary occurred at the Twin City Licensing Office in the 1600 block of South Gold Street. The door had been pried open with a crowbar that left blue marks behind and the ATM inside the office was stolen, as well as at least $5,000 in cash from multiple drawers. Surveillance footage showed the silver Honda Accord and white Lexus in the area shortly before the burglary.

The stolen ATM was later found in Tumwater alongside “footprints with a distinctive pattern believed to be consistent with Nike Air Jordan shoes,” according to court documents.

Security videos from the victim businesses showed the suspects were armed with handguns at the time of some of the burglaries. During one of the burglaries outside of Centralia, a business owner confronted the thieves only to have the suspects point a gun at him before they fled, according to a news release from the Centralia Police Department.

“With all the combined information, the suspects were considered armed and dangerous,” the Centralia Police Department stated in the release.

Centralia officers were reportedly able to identify two suspect vehicles through the new Flock Safety cameras that are being used, along with several stolen vehicles.

“Through the investigation, the Centralia officers believed the suspects would target the Centralia area again, so they devised a plan to capture them if they attempted another brazen theft,” stated the department in the release.

That opportunity arose at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, April 8, when Centralia officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue.

Security footage showed two male suspects, one of which was later identified as Deondre Jackson-Druden, 32, of Seattle, use a blue crowbar to break into the store before kicking in an office door, using a sawzall on the office safe and stealing an unknown amount of cash. The video reportedly showed Jackson-Druden “holding a handgun in one hand and a blue crowbar in the other,” according to court documents.

The first-arriving officer reported seeing a silver Honda Accord parked next to an alley entrance by the store and saw a man wearing a black jacket and a black face mask, who was later identified as Jackson-Druden, exit the back of the store with a blue crowbar, according to court documents.

The officer activated his patrol vehicle’s lights, at which point the man entered the Honda and shut the door.

As the vehicle started driving away, the officer attempted to push on the back of the Honda while it was accelerating to force it to stop, but the maneuver was unsuccessful and the Honda fled west on Hanson Street.

The officer quickly caught up with the Honda and initiated a PIT maneuver, which was successful.

When the vehicle stopped, four suspects reportedly exited the Honda and began to flee on foot. Officers apprehended two of the suspects, Jackson-Druden and Wanida Supatra Prommarin, 29, of Renton, a short distance away from the Honda.

A K9 was deployed to track the other two suspects, but the track was unsuccessful.

Those two suspects were still at-large as of Tuesday.

Officers who searched Jackson-Druden during his arrest found he had a Bluetooth earbud in his ear and “a large wad of money” in his pocket.

When questioned by law enforcement, both allegedly admitted to the Centralia burglaries, according to court documents. Prommarin allegedly said “she would listen to the police scanner and then speak to Doendrea over the phone as he was wearing an earbud to free up his hands,” according to court documents.

Prommarin allegedly claimed the white Lexus connected with some of the Centralia burglaries was hers, but said she left it in Renton prior to coming to Lewis County “this time,” according to court documents.

Officers were able to locate and secure the Lexus as evidence.

Inside the truck of the Honda — which officers later learned had been reported stolen — officers found a sawzall, sawzall blades, a hammer and a crowbar, according to court documents.

Visible inside the seating area of the car were a blue pry bar, a silver and red pry bar, a black sawzall, loose cash, a large bag with suspected meth and a black 9mm Glock.

Officers later learned the gun had been reported stolen, according to court documents.

Prommarin and Jackson-Druden were booked into the Lewis County Jail at 6:30 a.m. April 8, according to jail records.

“It should be noted that Deondre and Wanide are suspects along with others in a large number of other burglaries in Thurston County, one of which involved a victim having a gun pointed at their head,” reads an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.

They were charged Monday with three counts each of first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and one count each of first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of the uniform controlled substances act, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and second-degree malicious mischief.

Prommarin also faces an additional count of second-degree burglary, an additional count of second-degree theft and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and the Centralia Police Department will release further details when they are available, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to call the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.