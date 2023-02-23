Centralia police investigating deadly stabbing; suspect in custody

Centralia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early Wednesday.

According to the Centralia Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East Locust Street around 1:30 a.m. for a man who was reported to be conscious and breathing but bleeding from his stomach.

When officers arrived, they found the man was unconscious and not breathing with apparent stab wounds. Officers began CPR and rendered aid until emergency medical crews arrived and took the man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Through their investigation, police uncovered evidence that led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Centralia man on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPD at 360-330-7680 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.