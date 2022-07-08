Centralia teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting after July 3 fireworks in Lacey

A teenage suspect has been booked into the Thurston County jail in connection with the shooting death of Yelm resident Jordan Pilbro, 43, after a fireworks show in Lacey July 3.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday, July 7 in Centralia and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police received reports of the shooting around 11 p.m. July 3, after an argument broke out between two groups near Rainier Vista Community Park, where the community fireworks show had ended less that an hour earlier. People reported hearing shots and not long after, another caller reported a man with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of 50th Avenue Southeast.

Pilbro died at the scene, despite police attempting life-saving measures.

A Gofundme has been set up for Pilbro’s family to help pay for rent, food and monthly bills. The goal is $50,000 and $5,895 had been donated as of Friday morning.

There will be a candlelight vigil for Pilbro at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Rainier Vista Community Park that is open to the public.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 360-459-4333.