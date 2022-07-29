Centralia Woman Accused of Assaulting Man With Machete

Jul. 28—A Centralia woman is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly using a machete to inflict substantial bodily harm on a man earlier this week.

Tara Burgeis, 38, of Centralia, previously shared a residence with the man she allegedly assaulted and the two were previously in a domestic relationship, according to court documents.

On the afternoon of July 24, Centralia police were dispatched to an incident after a caller reported a physical altercation between a man and a woman, which ended with the man walking to the hospital. The officer involved was familiar with the residence and the people involved in the incident, according to court documents.

The officer noticed a large wound on the back of the man's head and asked him what happened. The man reported he had gone to retrieve his television from the residence and got into an altercation with a man who was present.

Later that day, when in contact with the Centralia police, the man was observed to have staples in his head where the officer previously saw the wound. This time, when being questioned about the incident, the man said he got into an altercation with Burgeis when at the house. Then, Burgeis and an unknown male allegedly assaulted him, which ended with him being "struck several times in the head," according to court documents.

According to the documents, Burgeis indicated that a man had been in the residence when her former partner showed up and she attempted to stop a fight between the two by striking the latter with a sheathed machete.

Burgeis willingly released the weapon to the police as evidence.

During a preliminary hearing on the case on Monday, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joe Bassetti told Judge Joely Yeager the case gave rise to concerns about community safety and requested a no-contact order for the victim along with a $50,000 secured bail.

Defense Attorney Rachel Tiller requested the bail be set at $50,000 unsecured, saying it would "come to light" that Burgeis believed she was defending "her home, herself and another," from being attacked. Tiller also argued that Burgeis had no criminal history.

Yeager noted the defendant had pending charges in municipal court which prompted questions about her ability to follow court orders and granted both of Bassetti's requests.

Burgeis' next appearance in court will be Thursday, Aug. 4.