CentraState CEO to retire following merger, two years of COVID fight

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - John Gribbin, the chief executive officer of CentraState Healthcare System who guided the company through a transformation in the industry and a devastating pandemic, plans to retire in April.

At the helm for the past 21 years, Gribbin said the conditions were right. The health system completed a partnership with Morristown-based Atlantic Health System in December, and COVID-19 appears to be easing.

"I've been doing this now 47 years, so I thought it was time for a change," Gribbin, 69, said. "The right time to step down."

CentraState includes a 284-bed hospital, four satellite offices and three senior living communities. It has 2,600 employees.

Gribbin's career at CentraState coincided with a giant shift in the industry that put hospitals under increasing financial pressure with the hope that they would deliver higher-quality care more affordably.

CentraState directors said he did just that, all while managing the hospital through COVID-19 that pushed employees to the brink.

Gribbin lives in Millstone with his wife, Debi. They have two children, Sean and Meghan, and three granddaughters.

Gribbin was president of Medical Center of Ocean County in Point Pleasant and Brick and helped start what was then Meridian Health. He joined CentraState in 2000.

During his tenure, Gribbin expanded the CentraState campus with the largest construction project in the company's history. And he expanded its reach beyond the hospital itself by adding community wellness programs and helping develop Freehold Family Health Center to bring primary care to an underserved population.

The connection with the community paid off during the pandemic. Freehold Borough's vaccination rate of 70% is higher than Monmouth County's vaccination rate of 66%, even though the borough has the county's lowest per capita income, data shows.

CentraState has administered 82,000 COVID shots.

Gribbin "redefined what it means to be a community hospital by never losing focus for the organization throughout his tenure,” said John Cantalupo, chairman of CentraState's board of directors.

Gribbin's time as CEO wasn't always smooth. When Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the state's biggest insurer, introduced a transformative health care plan called Omnia in 2015, CentraState was left out of the insurer's preferred network.

Horizon customers could continue to get care at CentraState, but they would pay more than if they were treated at CentraState's local competitors.

CentraState sued. It reached a settlement with Horizon in 2018. But Gribbin has said Horizon's move was a signal that CentraState needed to invest in technology, along with oncology and behavioral health programs.

"It also signaled some fundamental changes in the way health benefits and networks are developing in New Jersey," Gribbin said Monday. "It convinced us that our geography, which had been and worked in our favor to help level the playing field with insurance providers for a number of years, was no longer the protection that it once was."

The company, the last independent hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties, joined Atlantic Health, first through a clinical affiliation in early 2020 and then a merger that was finalized in December 2021.

Now, CentraState is included in Omnia's top tier. And employees were being trained last week on Atlantic's electronic health record system, Epic.

CentraState's board of directors is exploring options for Gribbin's successor. Gribbin, meanwhile, will work on special projects with PIER Practice Solutions, a consulting firm and a CentraState partner.

Gribbin said he would miss the teamwork he found at CentraState, but he hoped to find more balance between his home and career.

"I think we've put the organization on a path forward to success to meet the challenges that are coming down the road," he said.

