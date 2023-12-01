How Centre County’s House member voted on expelling New York Rep. George Santos

In a bipartisan vote, the U.S. Congress voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday after months of controversy, a web of lies and a 23-count federal indictment. Centre County’s representative voted for expulsion.

A two-thirds majority was needed to pass the measure; it passed 311-114, with 105 Republicans voting in favor of expelling Santos. U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, was among those who voted to expel Santos.

“I voted to expel because it’s about time Congress cleaned up its own House,” Thompson wrote in an emailed statement to the Centre Daily Times.

Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson greets people to his 4th Annual Agriculture Summit on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at CPI.

Santos was elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District last November. Shortly thereafter, reports came out that he fabricated a lot of his life story.

Although Santos survived two previous expulsion attempts, the third and successful vote came after a report by the House Ethics Committee that found evidence that he had broken federal criminal laws, the New York Times reported. The report, according to the NYT, said Santos regularly used campaign funds for personal expenses, like casino trips, designer fashion, cosmetic treatments and more.

Santos is also facing more than 20 felony counts for several offenses, including allegedly soliciting donations for a fake political fund, which he used to buy designer clothes and pay off debt, according to the NYT.

Santos is only the sixth member of the U.S. House to be expelled.