Centre County man arrested, accused of possessing images that depict child sexual abuse

A Centre County man was arrested Saturday after investigators said he admitted to the possession and distribution of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Louis B. Wetzel, 39, of Walker Township, said he viewed child sexual abuse material for upward of two years, Pennsylvania State Police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. He used at least three instant messaging services.

Investigators found numerous images and videos of children being sexually abused on two cellphones Wetzel owned, police wrote. A message left for defense lawyer Ian Hausner was not immediately returned Monday.

Wetzel was charged with one felony count each of dissemination of photos that depict child sex acts and child pornography. He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who released him on $75,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.