Centre County man arrested, accused of selling thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs

A Centre County man was arrested Tuesday for selling thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine to confidential informants who worked with police.

Roni Diaz, 24, of College Township, sold cocaine to undercover informants at least eight times from August through Tuesday, a borough police detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The transactions took place in State College and were set up through encrypted instant messaging services, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed.

Diaz was charged with 25 felonies, including 17 counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was also charged with nine misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $50,000. Diaz is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.