A Centre County man has been charged in a 2021 Clearfield County crash that killed 1

A Huston Township man was accused Tuesday of driving recklessly in an October crash that killed a woman and seriously injured another in Clearfield County.

Steven Hunt, 27, was accused by state police at Clearfield of following too closely and failing to have “due regard for the speed reduction of traffic.”

Hunt slammed his 2005 GMC Sierra pickup head-on into a 2011 Toyota Tacoma along U.S. Route 322. He told investigators he crossed into oncoming traffic when the vehicles in front of him “quickly slowed down,” police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Another driver told investigators that vehicles were slowing down to drive across train tracks that crossed the highway, police wrote.

Cheryl Mravetz, 74, died in the crash. Robert Mravetz, her husband of more than four decades, was seriously injured in the crash.

Both were flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Cheryl Mravetz died of multisystem trauma the day after the crash. Police did not describe her husband’s injuries.

Hunt estimated he was driving about 45 mph, police wrote. Robert Mravetz estimated he was driving about 55 mph.

Hunt’s driver’s license was suspended and he did not have valid car insurance at the time of the crash, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed. The voicemail for a phone number listed for Hunt could not accept new messages.

Hunt was charged with one felony count of vehicular homicide and two felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and seven summary traffic violations.

Hunt was arraigned Tuesday by Clearfield County District Judge Jerome Nevling. Hunt was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.