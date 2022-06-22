Centre County man charged after mail carrier found child left alone in cold, rain, police say

A Centre County man was accused of neglect Wednesday after state police at Rockview said a child was left unsupervised in cold and rainy conditions for about an hour.

Joseph S. Costo II, 43, was charged after a mail carrier found the child in early April alone in Boggs Township, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The child was “soaking wet” and wearing a thin shirt, police wrote. The temperature was in the upper 40s. The child was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia, police wrote.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol use, police wrote. Costo told investigators he thought the child was sleeping upstairs, police wrote.

Costo said Wednesday that he does not have a defense lawyer.

Costo was charged with one felony count of child endangerment. He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who released him on $50,000 unsecured bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.