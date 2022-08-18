Centre County mother, 10-year-old daughter reported missing, state police say. Here’s how to help

A Blanchard mother and her 10-year-old daughter last seen nearly two weeks ago were reported missing Wednesday, state police at Rockview said Thursday.

Crystal Oburn, 44, and her daughter — who police did not identify by name — were last seen Aug. 5. The two left their Liberty Township residence in a light blue Chevrolet vehicle and traveled in an unknown direction, police wrote in a public information report.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, police wrote.

Oburn is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has blue eyes. Her hair was most recently blonde, though police wrote she has also had brown hair. An undated photo shared by police showed Oburn with blonde hair, as well as a tattoo on her upper right arm that reads “Isabella.”

Her daughter has brown hair.

Those who have seen or been in contact with either Oburn or her daughter may call police at 814-355-7545.