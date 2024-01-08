Centre County’s newest Dollar General is now open. Here’s what to know

A new Dollar General store in Bellefonte is now open.

Located at 586 E. College Ave., Bellefonte, Dollar General announced its newest Centre County store opened on Monday.

The store offers household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more, according to a press release from the company. Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, according to the website.

In a press release, Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said they look forward to welcoming customers to the new store.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Bellefonte store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Simonsen said.

This location also includes the company’s new home decor and an expanded party preparation selection, the press release states.

The new East College Avenue store will have between six and 10 employees, depending on the store’s needs, according to the press release.

This is the fourth Dollar General in the 16823 ZIP code. The company already has locations at 206 Cobblestone Road — about 4 miles away from the new store — as well as 141 S. Spring St. in Bellefonte and 517 Dell St. in the Milesburg area. All of the Bellefonte locations will continue to operate, the Centre Daily Times previously reported.

Dollar General’s growing Centre County presence also includes stores at: 421 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall; 644 E. Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe; 364 W. Aaron Square, Aaronsburg; and 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township.