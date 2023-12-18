Centre County parents accused of child neglect, failing to get proper treatment for infant

Two Centre County parents were arraigned Monday on a felony charge that accused them of neglecting their infant by not seeking appropriate medical care.

Logan M. Wilkinson, 29, and Jordan N. Wilkinson, 26, each of Philipsburg, were accused of waiting upward of two weeks to seek treatment for their infant who had five broken ribs, state police at Rockview wrote in a redacted affidavit of probable cause.

A message left with defense lawyer Karen Muir was not immediately returned.

The infant, police wrote, also had bruises on their abdomen and round spots that appeared on their neck as a result of bleeding. There was no other child care provider and only the Wilkinsons live in the home, police wrote.

The Wilkinsons took their infant to a pediatrician in September for what they described as a rash, police wrote. X-rays revealed the broken ribs, which a report said was “highly suspicious for nonaccidental trauma.”

Neither of the Wilkinsons offered an explanation for how the injuries occurred, police wrote. A child abuse specialist said the infant’s ribs were broken 10-14 days before the first set of X-rays, police wrote.

Each were charged with one felony count of child endangerment. District Judge Allen Sinclair released each of them on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 3.