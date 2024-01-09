Centre County schools closed as next batch of winter weather comes in. Here’s the latest

Centre County schools announced closures Tuesday morning as the next batch of winter weather hits the area.

Students at State College and Penns Valley area school districts have no school, while Bald Eagle, Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola Area school districts have a Flexible Instruction Day with no in-person classes. Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology also has a Flexible Instruction Day, and Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School is closed.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County, now extended until 3 p.m. According to the National Weather Service’s latest advisory, snow accumulations could total 2-5 inches and the snow may be heavy at times before 11 a.m. High wind gusts are also predicted. After 1 p.m., the snow is expected to change to rain.

After the snow Centre County received over the weekend, there’s a chance that rain could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to the NWS. A flood watch has been issued from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest on road conditions, visit www.511pa.com.