Centre County woman accused of giving children meth, baths with bleach, police say

A Bellefonte woman was accused Tuesday of encouraging two children to use methamphetamine and bathing two others in bleach.

Tara A. Auman, 33, was also accused of spraying alcohol on two of the children because she was “hallucinating that bugs were coming from their bodies,” borough police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

One child told a detective during an April interview that the bathroom smelled “like a pool” during the baths, while another said they became addicted to the drug, police wrote.

Auman acted in “total disregard for the care and safety” of all the children involved, police wrote. A defense lawyer was not listed. Lawyer Ronald McGlaughlin, who represents Auman in an unrelated case, declined comment Wednesday.

Auman was charged with four misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of corruptions of minor.

She was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $5,000. Auman did not post bail and is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.