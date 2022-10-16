Centre of Northampton lights up for Diwali festival celebrations

A celebratory light parade has taken place in Northampton to mark the festival of Diwali.

The Festival of Lights event in Northampton's Market Square was organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, with support from local authorities and business groups.

The celebrations culminated in a parade depicting the Diwali story.

For many people this five day festival honours Lakshmi, the bringer of blessings.

Lamps are lit and windows and doors are left open to help Lakshmi find her way into people's homes.

Diwali is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

