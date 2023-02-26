Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Centrepoint Alliance's shares before the 2nd of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.015 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Centrepoint Alliance stock has a trailing yield of around 5.8% on the current share price of A$0.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Centrepoint Alliance paying out a modest 33% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Centrepoint Alliance has grown its earnings rapidly, up 72% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Centrepoint Alliance's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.7% per year on average over the past eight years, which is uninspiring. Centrepoint Alliance is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has Centrepoint Alliance got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Centrepoint Alliance more closely.

In light of that, while Centrepoint Alliance has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Centrepoint Alliance (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

