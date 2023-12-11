Centreville Hometown Christmas wreath contest raised $2,300 for kids in need

CENTREVILLE – Organizers of the 2023 Centreville Hometown Christmas celebration said Friday’s event had the perfect combination of attractions and ideal weather to declare it a success.

From the start – when Santa lit the tree inside the courthouse gazebo – to the conclusion of a lighted parade, the celebration saw the holiday season kick off on a high note in St. Joseph County’s county seat.

Galesburg resident Mike Vielski served as the engineer of a Santa train he brought to Friday’s Centreville Hometown Christmas celebration.

Centreville Village Clerk Michelle Thibideau said the combined effort of Hometown Christmas Committee members made a notable difference in the quality of the celebration.

“Wow! A beautiful night and a great turnout,” she said. “There was a lot of work done behind the scenes – there’s about eight of us – they’re just a good group to work with, everybody put in a lot of hard work and it paid off. We had a lot of fun doing it, too.”

A central focus this year was a wreath competition. For $1 a vote, the public was able to endorse their favorite wreath from a field of 30 entries. Proceeds were dedicated to 15 Centreville children.

A University of Michigan-themed wreath put together by Patrick Abstract received the most votes. In all, the wreath contest and fundraiser generated more than $2,300.

Thibideau thanked the community for supporting the event, downtown businesses for participating and volunteers for their assistance.

In addition to Santa’s tree-lighting, other highlights included hayrides, a Santa train, giveaways, games and kids’ crafts. Centreville Baptist Church and Centreville Seventh-Day Adventist Church members provided caroling to complement the atmosphere.

Thibideau said she was happy with the addition of a live nativity scene, which was set up on the north lawn of the courthouse property.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Centreville Hometown Christmas wreath contest