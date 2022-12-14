Centreville man arraigned after he takes clothes off after car chase

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A Centreville man who allegedly led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon, then stripped nude after crashing as he got out of his vehicle, deputies said.

William Lowery, 38, will face charges of fleeing and eluding police and resisting arrest for striking a St. Joseph County sheriff's deputy when the officer took him into custody; both are five-year felonies. Lowery also faces a 93-day misdemeanor for indecent exposure.

Bond at a Monday, Dec. 12, custody arraignment was set at $15,000. A preliminary exam is expected to take place within the next three weeks.

The chase started in Centreville after the suspect took off from the scene of a property damage crash, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies gave chase east along M-86 through Colon Township.

The suspect vehicle caused property damage and nearly caused crashes with other vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Eventually, the suspect lost control and crashed in Colon.

The driver then got out of his car and took off all his clothes. At first, deputies say, he obeyed commands, but then he hit the deputy in the face. There was a short struggle, but he was soon handcuffed.

Colon Police, Michigan DNR, Colon Fire Department, with LifeCare assisted at the scene.

