Centreville Public Schools giving $1,000 stipend to employees

CENTREVILLE – Fortunate to be in a stable financial position due primarily to two key circumstances, Centreville Public Schools is giving a $1,000 stipend to its employees next month.

The matter was approved by the district’s board of education Monday.

Superintendent Chad Brady said the one-time stipend will cost the district about $123,000. The expenditure will come out of the district’s general fund.

Brady said a student count greater than projected and solid fiscal responsibility by the district’s board of education have put CPS in a position to recognize its employees in such a manner.

“With the increased enrollment, our fund balance – after the (budget) amendment process – will come in at 22.3%; our goal is to maintain a fund balance of (at least) 20%,” Brady told the board. “When looking at the idea of a one-time stipend and how that would impact the fund balance, at a stipend of $1,000 per staff member for those daily scheduled employees, no matter what position they hold within the district, it would move that fund balance to 21%.”

Based on student growth alone, the district is collecting $345,000 in additional funding, Brady said. The district’s enrollment is about 900 students, roughly 45 more than it had budgeted for the 2023-24 academic year.

Centreville Public Schools is the fourth-largest of the county’s eight K-12 school district.

“Given the tone that we’ve set for the district, taking care of people that take care of our most precious resource – our students – we thought it was a nice gesture and a nice thing to bring to the board,” Brady said. “A nice thank-you to our staff members for all of the work that they do on behalf of the students that attend Centreville Public Schools.”

Brady said each of Centreville’s nine kitchen staff members employed through Chartwells will also receive the stipend. He said the additional $1,000 will appear in payroll checks administered Dec. 15.

After the meeting, Brady said another factor in play was that the district budgeted for under the dollar amount that the state allocated for per-pupil funding.

“So, there (were) some additional dollars there, as well,” he said.

In other action Tuesday, the board:

Hired Centreville alumna Katie Logan as varsity softball coach.

Renewed varsity coaching contracts for Jerry Schultz, football; Alicia Schmidtendorff, cross country; and Deric Mostrom, volleyball.

Approved a travel request for three upcoming events involving the district’s robotics team.

OK’d the annual eighth-grade Washington, D.C., trip March 5-9, 2024.

Was informed by Brady that the district’s new bus was delivered earlier in the day. The 77-passenger bus was manufactured in 2021 and was purchased for $79,000. It has recorded 27,000 miles.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Centreville Public Schools giving $1,000 stipend to employees