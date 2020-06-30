CENTRIA® Delivers Greater Versatility, Proven Performance with Introduction of Versawall H+® Insulated Metal Panels

Horizontal Profile Provides Added Flexibility to Designers, Efficiency for Installers

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTRIA®, leading innovator and manufacturer of the world's most advanced building envelope wall and roof panels, is providing additional flexibility to designers, architects, and specifiers with the introduction of the Versawall H+® Insulated Metal Panel. It is the latest expansion to CENTRIA's Versawall product line, a family of commercial and industrial insulated metal panels that deliver the industry's best combination of aesthetics, performance, sustainability, and value.

"Today's designers and architects are in search of options that enable them to bring their vision to life and exceed their client's expectations all at once," said Julie Schessler, product manager, CENTRIA. "The new Versawall H+ is an attractive, energy-efficient wall panel option that is engineered for buildings where a horizontal profile is more desirable."

Comprised of a galvanized steel face and foam insulation, the Versawall H+ is strong yet lightweight, creating efficiency in the installation process. The panels also deliver superior weather resistance and moisture protection. From a design perspective, the panels enable architects to create a sleek, modern look for large-scale buildings that have lower, wider profiles, including warehouses, schools, and shopping centers.

The Versawall H+ is available in modules of 30 and 36 inches and in two- and three-inch thicknesses. Panels can be manufactured in a wide variety of finishes and colors.

CENTRIA innovations in architectural metal wall and roof systems are helping building teams envision metal as the future of the building envelope. From inspiration through installation, CENTRIA provides the highest level of expertise including service and support from an elite Dealer Network. Based in Pittsburgh (Moon Township, Pa.), CENTRIA metal architectural systems are the perfect combination of science and aesthetics, offering advanced thermal and moisture protection technology, the broadest spectrum of design options, truly integrated components, and superior sustainability. CENTRIA is part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family. Visit us at www.centria.com.

