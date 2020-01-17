Centric Financial Corporation Announces Opening of New Devon Financial Center in Chester County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank, has opened its sixth financial center and second location in Chester County, at 105 Lancaster Avenue, announced Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, president and CEO.

"We are excited about expanding into the heart of Chester County with our brand-new financial center located across from the historic Devon Horse Show and neighboring our Main Line Loan Production Office at 80 W. Lancaster Avenue," says Husic. "In a region renowned for its innovation and enterprise, we are introducing world-class, concierge financial services with a local team focused on delivering the finest customer experience."

The new, state-of-the-art, 2,500+ SF Devon Financial Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 22, with Centric Bank management and team members, as well as leaders from the Main Line Chamber, Easttown Township, and VISTA Today. At the ceremony, Centric Bank will make a $2,500 donation to FLITE and $2,500 to the Berwyn Fire EMS.

"We look forward to meeting Chester County's entrepreneurial spirit with people-first banking, as well as a strong focus on small business lending, cash flow financing, and commercial real estate. Our team's knowledge of the SBA lending programs and consultative resources are a business advantage to startups, women-owned businesses, medical practices, and companies in growth mode," says Husic.

"In a constantly changing, cloud-focused environment, it's crucial to have strategic brick-and-mortar locations. This financial center is wholly focused on the customer experience, allowing for customized solutions from our local, experienced team of professionals," says Leslie Meck, SVP, Chief Retail Officer. "Our universal bankers are here to serve businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals, and families in every possible way."

Throughout January, customers may enter a raffle to win an Echo Show. Information is available at the Devon Financial Center.

Courier service will be available to commercial clients for non-cash deposits. Hours for the Devon Financial Center are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $830 million and remains one of the leaders in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with our Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, and Devon, loan production offices in Devon and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

