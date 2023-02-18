Centrica Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Centrica (LON:CNA) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£23.7b (up 61% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: UK£782.0m (down by 233% from UK£586.0m profit in FY 2021).

  • UK£0.13 loss per share (down from UK£0.10 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Centrica Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 48%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Integrated Utilities industry in Europe are expected to grow by 1.5%.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 7.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Centrica's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • MJ Gleeson First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.22 (vs UK£0.34 in 1H 2022)

    MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£171.0m (down 1.5% from 1H 2022). Net...

  • Amazon's Whole Foods Pulls a Popular Item that Could Cost it Dearly

    Whole Foods has, for years, been very proud of its fish selection -- the Amazon -owned upscale supermarket chain even has a secret fish menu that allows those who are looking for rare types of seafood to call a dedicated fishmonger who will work to secure it so long as it's not endangered or out of season. "We definitely geek out over this stuff," Whole Foods wrote in a blog about its seafood department. The latter is key because Whole Foods also faces pressure to maintain its sustainability commitments after being acquired by Amazon in a $13.7 billion takeover in 2018.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Wynnstay Group Plc ( LON:WYN ) by projecting its...

  • Will It Be a Recession or Just a ‘Richcession’?

    While economists and investors have been pondering whether the country might enter a recession in 2023, some believe that if it happens, it will be mostly confined to one segment of the population:...

  • LPA Group Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

    LPA Group ( LON:LPA ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£19.3m (up 5.8% from FY 2021). Net...

  • U.S. Senator Fetterman checks into hospital for depression treatment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's elections just six months after suffering a near-fatal stroke, checked into a Washington-area hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression, his office said in a statement. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania senator was evaluated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday by the attending physician for Congress, who recommended inpatient care, Fetterman's office said on Thursday. Fetterman was briefly hospitalized last week after feeling light-headed, though doctors determined he had not suffered a new stroke.

  • Gold Price Weekly Forecast – Gold Markets Find Buyers After Initial Plunge

    Gold markets have fallen initially during the week to show signs of negativity, but later in the day we did see buyers come back and try to pick up gold “on the cheap.”

  • Three Islamists, two others killed in storming of Karachi police station

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Islamists stormed a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, killing two people in a hail of gunfire and a series of loud explosions before they themselves were killed, officials said. Security forces retook the building after several hours and killed three militants, a government spokesman said. Two people had been killed and 11 wounded in the militants' attack, a government spokesman said.

  • Michigan serial Peeping Tom peered into multiple houses, including homes of minors: police

    A Michigan man accused of using a ladder to peer into the windows of multiple homes has been arrested and police say the suspect may have been involved in at least eight incidents.

  • In Baltics, Poland, grassroots groups strive to help Ukraine

    In a dusty workshop in northern Lithuania, a dozen men are transforming hundreds of wheel rims into potbelly stoves to warm Ukrainians huddled in trenches and bomb shelters. People from across Lithuania send old wheel rims to the volunteers gathering weekly in Siauliai, the Baltic country’s fourth-largest city. Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — three states on NATO’s eastern flank scarred by decades of Soviet-era occupation — have been among the top donors to Kyiv.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if the Supply Glut is Over

    The semiconductor industry powers the electronics industry, and in 2021 sales reached $556 billion, with a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units sold

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were among the notable […]

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.

  • ASML’s Big Bet on China Is Starting to Backfire Over Data Thefts

    (Bloomberg) -- In the 10 years that Peter Wennink has run ASML Holding NV, China has gone from a rounding error to the chip-technology company’s third-biggest market. After new revelations about data theft linked to the country, questions are now mounting over the risks associated with that growth.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Bill