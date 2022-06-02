Centrica plc's (LON:CNA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 98% Above Its Share Price

How far off is Centrica plc (LON:CNA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£233.3m UK£849.7m UK£860.6m UK£633.0m UK£510.3m UK£442.5m UK£402.4m UK£378.0m UK£363.0m UK£353.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Est @ -19.38% Est @ -13.3% Est @ -9.05% Est @ -6.07% Est @ -3.98% Est @ -2.52% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 4.8% -UK£223 UK£774 UK£749 UK£526 UK£405 UK£335 UK£291 UK£261 UK£239 UK£222

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£354m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (4.8%– 0.9%) = UK£9.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£9.2b÷ ( 1 + 4.8%)10= UK£5.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£9.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.8, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Centrica as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Centrica, there are three fundamental aspects you should consider:

