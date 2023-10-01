Centrist Republican: Gaetz attacks on McCarthy ‘a diatribe of delusional thinking’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) railed against Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) attacks on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, calling the threats to oust the Speaker a “diatribe of delusional thinking.”

When asked on ABC’s “This Week” over Gaetz’s vow to unseat McCarthy this week, Lawler said, “Well, I think what I just heard was a diatribe of delusional thinking.”

“Look, we’re in a divided government and in a divided government, any final bill is going to have bipartisan support,” Lawler, a centrist Republican, said.

Maintaining no one in the Republican conference disagrees with the need for single subject spending bills or spending cuts, Lawley said reforming the system “takes time.”

“We have been doing the work over the last few months going line by line, budget bill by budget bill, finding ways to cut spending and reform the system,” Lawler said. “But we were not able to complete that work by Sept. 30, which was the end of the fiscal year.”

Lawler defended the bipartisan spending measure, arguing it prevented a government shutdown that would “inflict pain on the American people” and “hurt an already fragile economy.”

Lawler’s comments came just minutes after Gaetz said Sunday he will push to unseat McCarthy and make good on his long-promised threat to file a motion to vacate, which would essentially be a vote on ending McCarthy’s Speakership.

Due to Republicans’ narrow majority in the House, only a handful of Republicans would need to back the motion for it to pass, as long as Democrats vote with them.

After exhausting options to pass a GOP-only stopgap plan, McCarthy rushed on Saturday to roll out a bipartisan continuing resolution (CR) to the ire of hard-liner House Republicans.

The CR will fund the government at current spending levels through Nov. 17. The funding increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion to meet the Biden administration’s previous request, but does not include any funding for Ukraine, a White House priority largely opposed by several GOP members.

The CR also lacks spending cuts or border policy changes, dealing a blow to hardline conservatives who objected any CR without such changes.

Despite the continued pushback from some GOP members, the House cleared the measure in a largely bipartisan 335-91 vote on Saturday, with one Democrat and 90 Republicans voting in opposition.

Lawler voted for the measure, which did not come as a shock after he was among a group of moderate Republicans who previously expressed an openness to work with Democrats to keep the government open past the deadline.

The bill then overwhelmingly passed in the Senate in an 88-9 vote, with nine Republicans opposing the bill.

President Biden signed the bill later Saturday to keep the government open for 47 days, emphasizing Congress now has “plenty of time” to pass government funding bills.

