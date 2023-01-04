Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on Speaker deal

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has begun talks with Democrats about a deal to support a “consensus candidate” for Speaker or hold out from voting to ensure he needs to reach a lower threshold to lead the chamber, according to Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

Bacon told CNN on Wednesday morning that McCarthy was in “preliminary talks” with lawmakers to reach a deal, but said he wanted to hold back on the details of the conversations to not get ahead of the negotiations.

“There are preliminary talks, but we don’t want to go too fast on this because that then highjacks what Kevin is trying to do, and we want to support Kevin, he’s worked hard to get this,” Bacon said.

McCarthy left the House Tuesday after a historic defeat in the first three rounds of voting for the gavel. It was the first time in 100 years that a contest for Speaker went past the first round of balloting. He was blocked by 20 Republican lawmakers who refused to support his bid.

The situation has left Republicans rushing to find a way forward. A fourth round of voting for Speaker is set to take place Wednesday, but reports emerged just before the House was scheduled to meet that McCarthy wants the chamber to adjourn until Thursday as he continues to try to lock down support. A separate source told The Hill that Democrats planned to whip against the motion to adjourn if it comes to the floor.

Bacon made clear that Republican leadership was willing to find an alternative route to ending the Speakership drama.

“But if at some point the small handful of folks who refuse to be part of the team after the conference overwhelmingly voted for Kevin, if they make it clear that they cannot be team players then we have to look somewhere else,” Bacon said. “In the end, we have to govern.”

