Is Centum Electronics Limited (NSE:CENTUM) A Financially Sound Company?

Centum Electronics Limited (NSE:CENTUM) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹6.4b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. We'll look at some basic checks that can form a snapshot the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, potential investors would need to take a closer look, and I recommend you dig deeper yourself into CENTUM here.

Does CENTUM Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

CENTUM's debt levels have fallen from ₹3.9b to ₹3.6b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹185m , ready to be used for running the business. Moreover, CENTUM has generated ₹506m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 14%, indicating that CENTUM’s debt is not covered by operating cash.

Can CENTUM pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at ₹7.1b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹8.2b, leading to a 1.15x current account ratio. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there's a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

NSEI:CENTUM Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

Can CENTUM service its debt comfortably?

CENTUM is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. We can check to see whether CENTUM is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In CENTUM's, case, the ratio of 4.04x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving CENTUM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

CENTUM’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around CENTUM's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how CENTUM has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Centum Electronics to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

