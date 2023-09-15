Centuries-old coin — depicting Jesus Christ — unearthed in medieval city, photos show

A centuries-old coin depicting one of the world’s most recognizable figures was recently unearthed in Bulgaria.

The likeness of Jesus Christ can be seen engraved on the silver piece along with several other individuals.

The coin was found in Ruskastro, a medieval city, according to a Sept. 7 news release from the Regional Historical Museum in Burgas.

It is a reproduction of matapan from Venice, a currency used in southeast Europe around the 13th century, museum officials said. It was considered stable due to its weight and high silver content.

Christ, appearing dressed in robes and surrounded by a halo, is depicted on one side of the slightly damaged coin.

The obverse side contains the portrait of Saint Stephen alongside King Stefan Uros II, who ruled over Serbia from 1282 to 1321. The king, who expanded his territory into Byzantine lands, was later canonized as a saint.

The discovery of the coin sheds light on the circulation of various currencies in medieval Europe, museum officials said.

Coins with the likeness of Christ have been unearthed in the past, including ones minted in the 7th century by Byzantine Emperor Justinian II, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

These coins are believed to have set the “artistic and monetary standard” for the broader Mediterranean world, according the to museum.

Google Translate was used to translate a news release from the Regional Historical Museum in Burgas.

