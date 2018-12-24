Centurion Corporation Limited (SGX:OU8) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Centurion Corporation Limited (SGX:OU8), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Centurion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Director Seng Juan Han made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$6.5m worth of shares at a price of S$3.12 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 28.19m shares worth S$31m. In total, Centurion insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about S$1.11 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around S$0.41). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Centurion Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Centurion insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Overall, 2 insiders shelled out S$1.8m for shares in the company — and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Centurion insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about S$68m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Centurion Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Centurion insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.