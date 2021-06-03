Century Aluminum expansion to create 100 new jobs in South Carolina

Century Aluminum announced Thursday a $60 million expansion to its facility in Mount Holly, S.C., that will create 100 new jobs.

The company announced the expansion at an event attended by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn.

“Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant has long served as a unique economic driver for Berkeley County and their success is a win for South Carolina. I congratulate Century Aluminum and all who have worked so hard to make this day a reality,” McMaster said in a statement.

The Mount Holly smelting plant currently employs about 330 people and produces 229,000 metric tons of aluminum per year, helping to make the company one of the nation’s largest producers of primary aluminum, according to the company’s website.

The expansion aims to increase production by improving efficiency, energy use, and environmental protections and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the company said in a news release.

The expansion is one of many changes taking place at Century Aluminum. Last month, the company announced its current President and CEO Mike Bless plans to retire and will be succeeded by Jesse Gary, the company’s current COO and executive vice president.

The Mount Holly facility benefits from its proximity to the Charleston metropolitan area, which has one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

“Companies like Century Aluminum continue to help strengthen our state’s manufacturing sector. The company’s decision to expand in South Carolina shows that our state’s advantageous economic environment and talented workforce not only attract business, but also help them grow,” S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in the news release.

Century Aluminum’s expansion has already had impacts on the company, as it recorded a $140 million loss during the first quarter ending March 31, compared to a $2.7 million loss during the same period last year. Contributing factors included unrealized losses on investments, “significant capital investments” at the Mount Holly facility, and higher power costs, according to the company’s first-quarter report.

The company hopes to offset those losses with the increased production and efficiency at the Mount Holly plant.