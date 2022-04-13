A Century Of Cases: Harvard Marks 100th Birthday Of The Case Method

Harvard’s new exhibit explores the origins of the Case Method, which laid the foundation for a century of graduate business education. Photo courtesy HBS archives

Late last month, HBS celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Case Method with the official opening of the first post-pandemic in-person exhibit at the Baker Library. It is not hyperbole to say that the experiential learning approach first developed in 1922 was the foundation of graduate business education — truly, the beginning of everything.

Harvard’s exhibit, “From Inquiry to Action: Harvard Business School & the Case Method,” offers insight into the Case Method through a rare peek at materials from the HBS archives. It explains, in fascinating detail, the school’s early contributions leading to the growth and global adoption of the participant-centered teaching practice.

The Case Method’s 100th anniversary brought together HBS community members, including current students, as well as faculty, staff, and alumni at a “champagne celebration” on March 30. Alongside the exhibit opening, the school held a series of case discussions on such topics as hybrid learning, artificial intelligence, and business ethics — as well as a look at the oldest and first HBS case written a century ago, about the “General Shoe Company.”

INQUIRY TO ACTION

“The 100th year anniversary of the Case Method can’t be complete without this exhibit at the Baker Library,” says V.G. Narayanan, chair of the HBS MBA elective curriculum.

Exhibits are part of HBS tradition, Narayanan says. “Whenever we mark occasions, we turn to the Baker Library,” he explains. “Our library is an integral part of campus life and having this exhibit brings us all together.”

While the Case Method’s history spans 100 years, this exhibit goes deeper into eight key areas of its timeline: business education and the Case Method, the first “General Shoe Company” case, case writing and the industry, the expansion of the Case Method, the Case Method classroom, teaching and the Case Method, impact on research and curriculum, and global reach.

“We centered the exhibit around these eight themes to look at the origins of the Case Method and how integral it was in the very beginning of the school’s history,” says Rachel Wise, HBS archives manager.

V.G. Narayanan at the celebration of the opening of “From Inquiry to Action: HBS and the Case Method” on March 30. Photo by Ethiopiah Al-Mahdi

HIGHLIGHTING THE HBS ARCHIVES

“It was a challenge to take this rich topic and consolidate it into eight display cases,” says Laura Linard, senior director for Special Collections at Baker Library. “Each theme could have been an exhibit in itself.

Linard explains that this 100th anniversary milestone was a way to allow the community to have direct contact with HBS resources. “This was a chance to really highlight what’s in the HBS archives,” she says.

‘LEARNING IS RARELY AN INDIVIDUAL ACTIVITY’

V.G. Narayanan

When the first case, which featured a hypothetical situation assembly line issue at a shoe company, was written in 1922, the HBS faculty voted to adopt the case system, as it was then called, as the main pedagogy at HBS. Now, the school’s MBA students read over 500 cases throughout the course of their two-year MBA program — and graduate business students around the world read thousands more.

That’s because it works. The method — an interactive, experiential learning model that looks at real-world organizational challenges — helps to prepare students to face problems and find unique solutions as future leaders, managers, and decision-makers. It features a flipped classroom model, meaning that the knowledge creation happens by the students and the discussions about real-world problems are facilitated by the professor. It’s meant to help students learn how to take action by analyzing a problem, listening to others, comparing perspectives, and choosing an appropriate course of action.

This active approach creates a vibrant learning atmosphere, according to Narayanan. Students come to class once having read the case, and are ready to participate in discussions. “Learning is rarely an individual activity,” he continues. “It’s much better if it’s a social activity.”

Narayanan says that for the most part, everyday in an HBS class involves a case discussion. Recently, the Case Method has been used to analyze all types of situations, such as the launch of the Magnolia Network by Chip and Joanna Gaines in Anita Elberse’s class, to the Tulsa Massacre and the call for reparations of historical injustice in Mihir Desai’s class, to the analysis of HBS alum executives in Linda Hill’s class.

‘A COLLECTIVE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS’

“The Case Method involves active learning; you’re not passively sitting there,” says Narayanan. “You’re engaging. It’s a very social experience, and a collective search for answers.”

According to Narayanan, this approach essentially provides a new mode of learning. “Students figure out how to take a situation and determine what the broader implications are,” says Narayanan. “This is all very reflective of the real world, where we show up for meetings and collectively decide what action to take.”

Narayanan discloses that approximately 90% of the HBS MBA program includes the Case Method in their classes. He believes that this method helps students to build knowledge inductively rather than deductively, meaning that students get to apply what they’ve learned from one specific example to a broader applicability. Plus, since cases are often a reaction to what’s going on in the world and how industries are changing, the method gives faculty a way to explore timely events. “The whole motivation behind the cases is to bring real business situations into the classroom,” says Linard.

Laura Linard giving a tour at the new Harvard exhibit, “From Inquiry to Action: Harvard Business School & the Case Method.” Photo by Ethiopiah Al-Mahdi

THE GLOBAL SPREAD OF THE CASE METHOD

Since the first case study’s conception, this method’s been widely adopted across the globe.

Shortly after the first case study was written in 1922, 93 universities adopted the first HBS casebooks, marking the beginning of the growing interest in discussion-based learning. A year later, two-thirds of HBS courses used the Case Method approach. By 1939, over 15,000 cases were produced. By the time the U.S. entered WWII in 1941, HBS paused the MBA program to transition to Wartime Schools. Two years later, 600 cases had been written for classroom instruction of military personnel. “The fact that the faculty were able to pivot and write hundreds of cases for the army shows the amazing flexibility and durability of the Case Method,” says Linard.

A few years later, in 1954, the Case Method began to grow on a global scale with the introduction of the Summer Case Writing program. This encouraged professors from other universities to learn about the method and apply it to their own teaching. Then, in 1957, the first directory of cases was published with 32 business schools. That same year, the Ford Foundation gave $120K to help support development of an Intercollegiate Clearing House for the distribution of cases, through which cases developed at HBS and other schools were cleared for use in any school. In 1964, the Case Method entered the digital era with the introduction of the first computer on the HBS campus. Then, between 1964 and 1965, the Ford Foundation gave HBS a grant of $170K to be used in developing Case Method teaching materials for countries overseas. In 1967, the Ford Foundation gifted more – this time, $1.2M in to continue supporting training of case method teachers.

TEACHING THE CASE METHOD TODAY

HBS photo

To this day, the school runs seminars for faculty to teach the Case Method. “There are so many faculty around the world who want to use the Case Method,” says Narayanan. “We’re trying to scale it up and see if we can go digital to have a broader impact.”

Since the cases have turned digital through Harvard Business Publishing, distribution has become much easier – as well as adoption of the teaching method. “They’re now available in different languages and can be printed locally,” continues Narayanan.

PLEDGING TO REFLECT DIVERSITY

According to Wise, in the early years cases were written by the Bureau of Business Research, which was a research arm of the school. Then, it transitioned to faculty writing the cases. Now, each case is written by one or more professors, often with the help of research staff who assist with reviewing the cases and getting them published with Harvard Business Publishing.

But during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Narayanan says that HBS students held a mirror up to the school, reflecting back to them the work that needed to be done to rewrite cases to include diverse protagonists. “We realized our cases weren’t inclusive,” he explains. “Our students expect to see role models in these cases.”

Shortly after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Harvard created an Anti-Racism Task Force, which identified work required in seven key areas: curriculum, research and dissemination, faculty and doctoral, students and participants, staff, business engagement, and organization and culture. In the curriculum stream, the goal was to develop more cases with Black and other underrepresented minority protagonists. A year later, over 70 cases featuring Black protagonists were written, as well as over 90 cases featuring Latinx, Hispanic, Asian, Asian American, Native American, or other indigenous people. These numbers continue to grow.

“Faculty pledged to reflect the diversity of our society in our cases,” says Narayanan. “We’re going to be more intentional about having more diverse protagonists joining us, and we’ll be holding ourselves accountable. There will be measurement of these changes and public disclosure.”

THE FUTURE OF THE CASE METHOD

HBS photo

Aside from increasing the level of representation in the cases, Narayanan expects the Case Method to continue to evolve over the next few decades.

While HBS Online was introduced in 2013, the school introduced a hybrid classroom to the curriculum following the onset of covid-19 in 2020. “The hybrid classroom means that people can be remote and still participate in case discussions,” says Narayanan. “We didn’t have that ability for the majority of the first 100 years of the Case Method.”

“If our mission is to educate leaders who make a difference in the world,” continues Narayanan, “those leaders include people who cannot come to Boston. The Case Method can bridge those gaps of geography and time, and that’s very powerful.”

Since covid, they’ve been inviting alumni to participate in the case discussions remotely. Plus, the case studies have become longer and more data-rich. The school also now has video cases and simulations, where the protagonists join them through Zoom or in-person. “There’s been a dramatic increase in the number of case discussions where the CEO of the company or the entire leadership team joins the students for the case discussion,” he continues. “One hundred years ago, we clearly weren’t bringing in protagonists as often.”

GOING DEEPER: THE HBS ARCHIVES

For HBS alums, the Case Method provides a visceral memory of their learning experience. “That classroom feeling is still very alive for them,” says Wise. “It’s a powerful learning tool.”

“HBS alumni will almost always have a favorite case they reflect on,” adds Linard.

Linard explains that what’s shown in the exhibit is just a small percentage of the Case Method material; while it covers the main highlights of the past 100 years, there’s much more to learn. “To gain more insight about the Case Method, there’s a huge amount that’s available to the community through the archives,” she says.

