Is Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) A Financially Sound Company?

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of US$215m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that CNTY is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into CNTY here.

How much cash does CNTY generate through its operations?

Over the past year, CNTY has reduced its debt from US$58m to US$53m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, CNTY’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$47m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, CNTY has produced cash from operations of US$18m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 34%, signalling that CNTY’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In CNTY’s case, it is able to generate 0.34x cash from its debt capital.

Can CNTY pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of US$57m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of US$57m, leading to a current ratio of 1x.

Is CNTY’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 28% of equity, CNTY may be thought of as appropriately levered. CNTY is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. CNTY’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

CNTY’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how CNTY has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Century Casinos to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

