Century Communities (CCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS) closed at $65.96, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 3.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 9.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CCS to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $795.95 million, up 32.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.76% and +17.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CCS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CCS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



