Century Enka Limited’s (NSE:CENTENKA) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Century Enka Limited (NSE:CENTENKA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Century Enka:

0.13 = ₹726m ÷ (₹12b – ₹1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Century Enka has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Century Enka Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Century Enka’s ROCE is fairly close to the Luxury industry average of 11%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Century Enka’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Our data shows that Century Enka currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 8.9% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

NSEI:CENTENKA Last Perf January 17th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Century Enka? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Century Enka’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Century Enka has total liabilities of ₹1.7b and total assets of ₹12b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Century Enka’s ROCE